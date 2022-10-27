T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling first in clash against Zimbabwe

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) with the Zimbabwe captain and match referee during the toss — Courtesy PCB

PERTH: The Men in Green are bowling first in their T20 clash against Zimbabwe today (Thursday) after the latter won the toss and chose to bat.



Wasim Jr has replaced Asif Ali in the Pakistan lineup for the match.

Zimbabwe have already won a point against South Africa in a rain-marred match.

Pakistan will be searching for its first win against a team that has qualified for the Super Eight ahead of West Indies.

The Perth track is famous for offering some assistance to seamers having good height.

Lineups



Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.