Kanye West Donda Academy closes doors after brands cut ties with him

Kanye West’s school Donda Academy has shut down, after the brands like Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga dropped him for his recent anti-Semitic comments.

Donda Academy, the controversial school founded by Kanye West has been suddenly closed, as per the email sent to parents by the school’s principal.

According to The Times, Donda Academy principal Jason sent an email on Wednesday night and announced there would be no school on Thursday and classes would not resume for the remainder of the semester “at the discretion of our founder.”

Angell informed the Simi Valley academy has plans to reopen next year in September for the fall 2023-2024 school year.

Ye's academy reportedly charges $15,000 in tuition per year, and it’s yet not clear if the families of the students will be refunded.

For the unversed, the American rapper has been under extreme criticism after a series of absurd behaviour. Earlier this month, he donned a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Later, he made anti-Semitic comments, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”