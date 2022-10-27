PTI leaders address press conference in Lahore

LAHORE: Lambasting former minister Faisal Vawda for spreading fear among the masses, PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday clarified that the party's much-awaited long march towards Islamabad will be peaceful and will be held as per the laws.
“I feel that yesterday’s [Faisal Vawda’s] presser has triggered fear among the masses,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by PTY Secretary-General Asad Umar.
A day earlier, following Vawda's claims of a long march marred with “bloodshed, death and funerals”, the PTI had distanced itself from the former minister’s statement and suspended his party membership.
At the outset of the presser, Qureshi recalled that on May 25, the party's rally was "attacked" by the then-Punjab government.
"We could not defend ourselves. The way our people were tortured and put behind bars is in front of everyone," the former foreign minister said.
Qureshi assured the journalists that the PTI's long march would remain peaceful and the party would march towards Islamabad in line with the Constitution.
More to follow...
"My heart believes it will be the biggest freedom movement in the history of Pakistan," Imran Khan says
PM Shahbaz had requested Saudi crown prince to pardon Pakistanis arrested in the incident and release them
SC seeks Imran Khan's response on Centre's plea for contempt of court proceedings against him over proposed long march
Kenyan cops involved in Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's murder surrender weapons
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also accompany the prime minister, the Foreign Office said Wednesday
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon confirms arrest of men; police says help taken from CCTV footage