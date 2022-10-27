Prince Harry drops first look into memoir front cover, with intimate details

Prince Harry finally shares the first few details of his incoming memoir, alongside the front page cover.

For those unversed, the memoir promised to dive into the intimate details of Prince Harry’s personal life, shared from his perspective.

The incoming memoir titled Spare is rumoured to reference his and Prince William’s titles of ‘spare’ and ‘heir’.

According to Penguin Random House, the memoir promises to take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century:"

"--Two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

The front page of the incoming memoir, however, showcases Prince Harry in a close-up shot, with next to no photoshopping, his name in a minimal typography font, a beige background and the title 'Spare' written in all capital letters.