Britney Spears’ fans show concern over another possible conservatorship

Britney Spears is quite active on Instagram as she uses the social media app connect with her fans and post videos of her dancing.

As the frequency of these videos increase, some fans became sceptical of the same ‘spinning’ and ‘hair flip’ dance on her IG page.

In her recent Instagram post, the singer once again shared a video of her dancing in the studio as she spins around. While there were commentators trolling the singer for her videos, some had a growing concern for her well-being.

One fan, named Tyler Drake Mclevain, commented, “I honestly don't think its britney posting, I'm sure ill get in trouble for this, but the fact that she keeps posting her dancing to that SOS song and keeps bringing it up just makes me feel like something isn't right.(sic)”



He also noted that the only time Spears is seen with her new husband, Sam Asghari, is when they are on vacation.

“Its weird that we only see her in the old house, the only time we see sam with her is when they vacation and even thats rare, remember when we were all trying to free britney and we were actually paying attention to clues, but now there are people on this website that literally try to keep concerned fans quiet. When she first got free we seen her driving and starting to live her life then it just stopped since then it's been nothing but super old Instagram photos and constant drama, yall dont feel like this is getting weird?! (sic)”

He further opined that Sam Asghari “is controlling the Instagram or something. Hes either making the public turn on her so he can eventually come out with his sympathy story, or hes trying to show that she needs a conservatorship and that he should be the one in control of it. (sic)”

Under the same comment, another fan responded that her husband might not be up to any good.

“She looks as though she’s constantly hypnotised and trying to prove herself on social media - because that psychopath Sam has put so much importance on social media. If he wasn’t the dangerous psychopath he is, there wouldn’t be so many embarrassing social media posts. He’s embarrassing, humiliating and degrading her. Anybody who’s in her inner circle - please do anything to stop this,” pleaded the fan.

“This is painful, and yes, people victimised by narcissistic psychopaths do feel crazy as insane as all those things are being projected onto them by the narc in their life. Save Brit from this guy, he’s poison, he deserves to be cancelled and sued for manipulating her into this. This should be illegal. It’s too painful for her fans who’ve loved her all her life to watch this. Brit, get the fuck out, get away from him before it’s too late! (sic)”

Another concerned fan added, “As a Britney Spears fan, I’m afraid to think Sam is controlling her account. Or someone else, and they are trying to make her look crazy and stupid.”

They continued, “But I 100% agree. For all we know, she could be locked up somewhere or even already dead. But they are trying to make her look crazy, and at some point they’ll probably make her look like she cracked, and what do ya know she committed suicide! That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Spears recently came out of the conservatorship in November 2021, of which her father Jamie Spears was in-charge of since 2008, per NPR.