Harry, Meghan cease their return to royal fold with THIS move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly ceased the possibility of their return to the royal fold as the couple added a new slogan to their business, Archwell.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent move was interpreted by a royal commentator as a signal of having finalised their separation from the royal business.
"Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world,” the couple’s website recently got a new slogan.
Royal commentator Angela Levin told Sun Online: “I think that's saying very much that they can do without the Royal Family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community."
Angela further noted that the "all of us can change the world" statement could be understood as "we can do without you" referring to the Royal Family.
