Taapsee Pannu being called 'dusri Jaya Bachchan' as she told paps not to click her pictures

Taapsee Pannu has been recently spotted asking the paparazzi not to click her picture, netizens are comparing her to Jaya Bachchan.

A video is circulating all over social media where Pannu can be seen getting inside a car. The paps wanted to click her but the actress kept on saying ‘aise mat karo’ and shut her car door.

Many of the social media users compared Taapsee with Jaya Bachchan. One of the social media users wrote: “Dusri Jaya Bachchan, whereas another one wrote: “Jaya Bachchan lite.”



As far as the comparison is concerned, Jaya has been often spotted lashing out at the paparazzi too. Recently, at a Diwali party she scolded some photographers, taking pictures outside the Bachchan home. She called them 'intruders.'

Tapsee have also been noticed scolding the paparazzi at numerous events in the past.

Earlier in August 2022, the Thappad actor was arrived at a venue for an event where the paps were continuously asking her to stop for a while so that they can click some pictures, but she scolded the photographers on the spot.



On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Dobaaraa, reports IndiaToday.

