Kanye West quickly escorted out of Skechers offices after showing up 'uninvited’

Kanye West did not receive any positive welcome at Skechers’s corporate office in Los Angeles.

The rapper was escorted out of the fashion brand’s building after showing up ‘unannounced and uninvited’ on Wednesday evening, the footwear company revealed.

West, who also goes by Ye, and his party was ‘escorted’ out of the building by two of the company's executives after he showed up ‘unannounced.’

A spokesperson of the fashion brand said, “[West] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

In an official statement shared by the shoemaker company on Wednesday, the brand said, “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West."

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

According to TMZ report, West wanted to chat with executives at the footwear company about potential business opportunities after Adidas cut ties with the rapper following his anti-Semitic remarks.

After Balenciaga, GAP and Vogue, Adidas dropped Yeezy partnership with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."