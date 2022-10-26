Royal Family’s ‘glaring failure’ a ‘big problem’ for Buckingham Palace

Royals are currently under fire for their ‘glaring blunder’ with Buckingham Palace staffers.
A senior source from Buckingham Palace offered these insights, and according to a report by Express UK, they claimed, “We’ve still got a little way to go… but we have achieved a 9.6. We recognise we’re not where we want.”
“Her Majesty and the Royal Family have promoted and embraced the diversity of our nation and that of the Commonwealth.”
Before concluding the insider also weighed in, adding “We recognise that our workforce needs to reflect the communities that we serve so that leadership is not just coming from the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee, but it’s coming from across the royal family as well.”
