Madonna says 'I wanted to kill myself' after turning down iconic role in a movie

Pop star Madonna still regrets her decision of turning down a role in iconic Keanu Reeves film, saying "a teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life."
During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Madonna regretted her decision of rejecting a role of Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. But, there's another title that left a sour taste in the singer's mouth, this was a role in The Matrix, the 1999 science fiction flick by The Wachowski’s that stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving.
The star expressed much remorse during the interview over rejecting the iconic role in the film, saying: “I turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that?”
“I wanted to kill myself,” the singer added.
Regretting her decision, she said: “That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”
Madonna's historic words about the movie would be enough to explain she's the biggest fan of the blockbuster as she declared the Keanu Reeves' film "one of the best movies ever made".
