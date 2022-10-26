Will Smith making amends with Chris Rock with help of Dave Chappelle?

File Footage

Will Smith is seemingly trying to fix his strained relationship with Chris Rock following the Oscars slap gate.



The King Richard star appeared to have extended an olive branch to Dave Chappelle, who is a close friend of the Everybody Hates Chris star.

Smith invited Chappelle to a special movie screening of his upcoming film, Emancipation, along with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

Following this, fans have been speculating that Smith is trying to make amends with Rock with help of Chappelle.

In a report published by Marca Magazine, Smith’s move to invite Chappelle for the movie screening has been dubbed a “smart PR move.”

Chappelle was one of the celebrities who criticized Smith for slapping Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Academy Awards.

According to Daily Mail, Chappelle said, “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.

“Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men,” he added.

Now, the Spanish media outlet claimed that if Smith has fixed his bond with Chappelle, the possibility of Rock forgiving him has increased.