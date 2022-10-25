 
Tuesday October 25, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker buy Conan O'Brien beach house

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the new owners of O'Brien's former Carpinteria home

By Web Desk
October 25, 2022
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly splashed $14.5 million to buy a new beach house which previously held by Conan O'Brien.

Kourtney and Travis are the new owners of O'Brien's former Carpinteria home.

Conan was reportedly on the hunt for a buyer since July ... the 2,142-square-foot property is just steps from the sand, and he originally bought it back in 2015 for $7.9M.

As per reports, the home was listed for $16.5 million and the couple paid $14.5 million to get the ownership. The home has panoramic ocean, Channel Island and coastline views. There's also a spacious deck to take in those Pacific sunsets.