Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker buy Conan O'Brien beach house

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly splashed $14.5 million to buy a new beach house which previously held by Conan O'Brien.
Kourtney and Travis are the new owners of O'Brien's former Carpinteria home.
Conan was reportedly on the hunt for a buyer since July ... the 2,142-square-foot property is just steps from the sand, and he originally bought it back in 2015 for $7.9M.
As per reports, the home was listed for $16.5 million and the couple paid $14.5 million to get the ownership. The home has panoramic ocean, Channel Island and coastline views. There's also a spacious deck to take in those Pacific sunsets.
Leonardo DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate for environmental issues
Lords question whether Prince Andrew and Harry should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles
Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones put on a sizzling display in a plunging black jumpsuit
Meghan Markle is being accused attracting media attention with her moves
Pakistani celebrities slam Feroze Khan after ex-wife Aliza Sultan submits abuse evidence against former husband
Penn Badgley lip-synced to lyrics from Taylor Swift's latest released track 'Anti-Hero' from 'Midnights'