Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker buy Conan O'Brien beach house

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly splashed $14.5 million to buy a new beach house which previously held by Conan O'Brien.

Kourtney and Travis are the new owners of O'Brien's former Carpinteria home.

Conan was reportedly on the hunt for a buyer since July ... the 2,142-square-foot property is just steps from the sand, and he originally bought it back in 2015 for $7.9M.



As per reports, the home was listed for $16.5 million and the couple paid $14.5 million to get the ownership. The home has panoramic ocean, Channel Island and coastline views. There's also a spacious deck to take in those Pacific sunsets.