Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ sells more than one million copies in first three days

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights is earning massive praise and love from fans across the globe.

The latest released album, which dropped Friday, has sold over one million units in the U.S. in its first three days of release, becoming the top-selling album of 2022.



No artist has achieved such a feat since Taylor herself dropped her score-settling album Reputation five years ago, according to Billboard.

If Midnights debuts at number one, it will mark Swift’s 11th chart-topping album.

Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album.



