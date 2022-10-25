Ushna Shah on Feroze and Aliza's divorce: 'Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman'

Aliza Sultan announced her divorce news on September 1, 2022

Actress Ushna Shah has lent support to Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan amid their divorce case.

Actress Ushna Shah, who is also currently doing a drama Habs with Feroze, has openly given out a statement supporting his ex-wife.

She said: “I am still processing this and am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan and Fatima.”

Many other actors also came out to lend support to Alizah. Iffat Omar stated: “I am totally with the wife and can easily imagine him being abusive as I have worked with him.”



Moreover, actor Faizan Sheikh also wrote: “No wonder he plays these toxic characters so effortlessly.” Meanwhile, Meharbano wrote: “I am beyond disgusted. I can’t imagine what this young beautiful girl has had to go through all these years.”

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan Khan got married in 2018 and have two children- a boy and a girl. On September 1st, 2022 Aliza announced that she and Feroze are parting ways citing domestic abuse as the reason.