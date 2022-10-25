Tom Brady ex shares cryptic quotes amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady's ex shares cryptic quotes amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan has posted a cryptic quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon amid rumours of his separation from Gisele Bündchen, as per PEOPLE.

The 51-year-old shared a Pharaon quote on Instagram explaining some relationships cannot be fixed, “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime."

"We're comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney," the therapist wrote. "Sometimes that's reality. But reality also looks like relationships that's don't get mended. Endings that don't have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured."

The Sex and the City actor also included Pharaon’s caption that further explained breakup discussions and how some people can get their “greatest gifts.”

"It's much harder to be face to face with this," Pharaon continued. "Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours."

The post came in the midst of sources confirming to PEOPLE that both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, share a daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and a son Benjamin Rein, 12.











