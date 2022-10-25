Meghan Markle was 'gifted' Frogmore Cottage so that she 'respects' Queen: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly unhappy with their royal residence, claims expert.

Royal author Katie Nicholl reveals the Duchess of Sussex was upset when she learned her new home would be Frogmore Cottage, not Windsor Castle.

“The cottage was a big deal. The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it,'" the excerpt read.

Meanwhile, expert Kinsey Schofield adds: "Part of me wonders if Meghan constantly evaluating what Prince William and Catherine had versus what she was offered is what initially instigated the Windsor Castle pursuits," she pointed out.

"It is clear that Meghan wants to be seen as a princess, and a princess needs a castle."

"Windsor Castle had always been a sacred escape for Queen Elizabeth," added Schofield. "And based on the amount of drama that the Sussexes had caused in such a short amount of time, I don't think the queen wanted them right under her nose."