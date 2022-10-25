King Charles 'love child' drops new comment on Kate, Prince William wedding

King Charles III illegitimate son is sending a cryptic message to the monarch.

Dorante-Day has turned to his Facebook this week to comment on a still from Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding, that captures the old walls of the Palace.

He writes: "Now, who’s got 'Dirty Walls'? Just saying! That’s not very Royal, is it?

"They can hide their dirt under burgundy cloth and gold braid however, we all know it's just sweeping it under the carpet!!

"Some dirt can be cleaned, and some won’t come out with no amount of scrubbing! All that must be done to expose the “dirt” is lift the veil!"

The father-of-nine believes he is the first son of the King, born out of wedlock with Queen Consort Camilla back when they were 17.

Speaking to Australia's 7News earlier, the 56-year-old demanded a paternity test.

“I’ve been inundated in recent weeks with many documentary filmmakers and filmmaking companies keen to share my story.

“I didn’t expect this to happen - but I’m glad it is. I’m considering their offers.

“Ultimately I would like to see my story on Netflix, or a similar streaming platform, and will approach them about doing so. I am already speaking on one person, who I trust, and is happy to act on my behalf.

“I’m taking my case through the proper legal channels, but I know that sharing my story and getting as many people aware of my claims as possible is going to be key to having Charles and Camilla address my claims.

“I want a DNA test from both of them, as ordered through proper legal means.

“If sharing my story on Netflix or to a greater TV audience will help do that, then I say let’s do it," he declared.