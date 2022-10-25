Fans slam Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Halloween party for grotesque decorations

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and new husband Travis Barker, 46, threw a Halloween party at their sprawling $9 million Calabasas, California, mansion ahead of this year’s Halloween celebration, reported New York Post.

The house was decked with a sea of plastic dead bodies, goth candles, black crows and pools of splattered blood. Kourtney had shared snaps of the decorations on her Instagram stories.

Near the front door, two 15-foot red skeletons with blue glowing eyes greeted guests as they passed dozens of pumpkins before entering the smoke-filled haunted mansion. Upon entering the house, rows of carefully placed trees gave guests the feeling of walking through a dark enchanted forest complete with rotating lights and witches hats hanging from the ceiling, per Daily Mail.

There was also an apt spread of snacks, cookies and refreshments decorated like an altar with a large bloody knife stuck in a cake with the words 'Halloween Ends' written on the front. Around the room, black lace and ribbons hung from the ceiling as numerous skeleton hands and cobwebs were illuminated by red lights placed all throughout the house to create a bloody atmosphere.

The spookiest display was in the backyard where tables were covered in elaborate candelabras and flower bouquets. Moreover, lying face down, dressed in a short blue skirt, a bloodied murder victim was placed on a large rock in the back-yard near the dining tables. And a headless corpse of a woman, dressed in flowered-patterned dress, hung near the graveyard outside.

INSTAGRAM: Kourtney Kardashian

For some fans, the décor did not sit well with them:



“I don’t see how murdered women is “decorative”,” wrote one viewer.

“This looks terrifying. I don’t like violence on women played up like this for ‘fun’” commented another.

“I love Halloween and I try to be understanding of other people's point of view but it is so gross to use something like murdered women as a prop. Instead of continuing the normalization of violence against women why not do something else? There's so many other ways to be scary - this is unnecessary,” added a third.

“I feel like this is highly inappropriate even for adults,” said another.

“As much as I love horror and scary things, this is a bit too realistic & violent for absolutely no reason… gives me bad vibes,” added another viewer.

This isn't the first time the Kardashians have been called out for their over-the-top party decorations. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian threw daughter North West a wilderness themes 9th birthday. Some fans spotted that the tents, which were set up inside, appeared to be decorated with fake blood spatters.