Olivia Wilde suspected Harry Styles, Florence Pugh to be 'more than just friends' amid 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot

Olivia Wilde told her then partner Jason Sudeikis that Harry was having an affair with co-star Florence Pugh before striking an affair with the pop star, as per RadarOnline.

The US entertainment website cited the former couple's ex-nanny, who claimed that the Don't Worry Darling director was in rage that the film's top stars were more than just friends, despite having prior relationships.

"Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was (expletive) Harry and she had a boyfriend but was (expletive)Harry," the former staffer revealed during her explosive interview with the Daily Mail.

The bombshell allegations from the couple's ex-employee highlight the Black Widow actor's absence from several press interviews for the film. Though the British actor was seen on the red carpet of Don't Worry Darling, she was conspicuously missing from a panel interview and further declined to comment on the film.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pugh and Wilde were rumoured to brew a feud that turned ugly, as both women had reportedly locked in screaming matches, along with Wilde canceling some scenes of Pugh from the final cut.

Moreover, the ex-staffer further unveiled the relationship between her former box and One Direction singer.

"Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don't know that," the ex-nanny said of the early stages of Wilde and Styles' romance.

"The first time I noticed anything was when I took her daughter out to be in the movie," the former employee recalled.

"Olivia was acting giddy, and she was putting her face in her hands and saying she couldn't believe he was so young," the nanny said of watching Wilde interact on set back with her now-boyfriend.

Wilde and Sudeikis ended their marriage in 2020 after nine years together.



