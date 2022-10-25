BTS’ Jungkook flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

BTS Jungkook was spotted at the Seoul Gimpo Business Nice Aviation Center in Banghwa-dong for leaving to Qatar.

On October 25, Allkpop reported that the youngest BTS member Jungkook was leaving for Qatar for the promotions of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Jungkook was flying with a chartered aircraft for his visit to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 promotion.

There are rumors that BTS will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Football World Cup in 2022. While, the lineup for the opening ceremony is unveiled by the official yet.

The opening ceremony of the World Cup 2022 will take place on November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium.

However, BTS started promoting the world's biggest football event in 2022 with the release of Yet To Come (Hyundai Version) on September 23, 2022.

Jungkook was gathering attention with his airport looks where his baggy black T-shirt, long hair, and glasses set new airport fashion goals.







