MAMA Awards disclose the nominee's list for 2022

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has announced the 2022 nominee’s list for Asian music videos and artists.
The awards honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021 and October 21, 2022.
The upcoming show will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.
