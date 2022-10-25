 
close
Tuesday October 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

MAMA Awards disclose the nominee's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

By Web Desk
October 25, 2022
MAMA Awards disclose the nominees list for 2022
MAMA Awards disclose the nominee's list for 2022

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has announced the 2022 nominee’s list for Asian music videos and artists.

The awards honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021 and October 21, 2022.

The upcoming show will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:


Best New Female Artist

  • IVE
  • Kep1er
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • NewJeans
  • NMIXX
  • Yena (Choi Ye Na)

Best New Male Artist

  • ATBO
  • TEMPEST
  • TNX
  • Xdinary Heroes
  • YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

  • IU
  • Miyeon
  • Nayeon
  • Seulgi
  • Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

  • J-Hope
  • Kang Daniel
  • Lim Young Woong
  • PSY
  • Zico

Best Female Group

  • (G)I-DLE
  • aespa
  • BLACKPINK
  • ITZY
  • Red Velvet
  • TWICE

Best Male Group

  • BTS
  • ENHYPEN
  • NCT DREAM
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TXT

Best Collaboration

  • 10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”
  • Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)
  • Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”
  • PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)
  • Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)

Artist of the Year

  • aespa
  • ATBO
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • ENHYPEN
  • (G)I-DLE
  • ITZY
  • IU
  • IVE
  • J-Hope
  • Kang Daniel
  • Kep1er
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Lim Young Woong
  • Miyeon
  • Nayeon
  • NCT DREAM
  • NewJeans
  • NMIXX
  • PSY
  • Red Velvet
  • Seulgi
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • Taeyeon
  • TEMPEST
  • TNX
  • TWICE
  • TXT
  • Xdinary Heroes
  • Yena
  • YOUNITE
  • Zico