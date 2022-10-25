Anushka Sharma celebrates Diwali in a sparkling saree: Check out the pictures

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film 'Chakda Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma celebrates this year's Diwali in a sparkling saree, looks extremely gorgeous.

Sharma shared her Diwali pictures on her Instagram. The actress opted for a sparkling parrot green coloured saree.

She completed her look with a heavy shining necklace and left her hair open with light waves. The look that Anushka carried for the occasion is extremely eye-catching.

Actress Nargis Fakhri couldn’t resist commenting on the photo and really admired the colour Sharma donned down. She wrote: “Ooo this colour.”



Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the actors look, wrote: “Gorgeous” followed by three red hearts.

On the work front, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is currently working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. A biopic film based on the life journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film is going to mark as her comeback on the screen after a long gap.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.