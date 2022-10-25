 
Monday October 24, 2022
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma celebrates Diwali in a sparkling saree: Check out the pictures

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film 'Chakda Xpress'

By Web Desk
October 25, 2022
Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film 'Chakda Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma  celebrates this year's Diwali in a sparkling  saree, looks extremely gorgeous. 

Sharma shared her Diwali pictures on her Instagram. The actress opted for a sparkling parrot green coloured saree.

She completed her look with a heavy shining necklace and left her hair open with light waves. The look that Anushka carried for the occasion is extremely eye-catching.

Actress Nargis Fakhri couldn’t resist commenting on the photo and really admired the colour Sharma donned down. She wrote: “Ooo this colour.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the actors look, wrote: “Gorgeous” followed by three red hearts.

On the work front, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is currently working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. A biopic film based on the life journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film is going to mark as her comeback on the screen after a long gap.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. 