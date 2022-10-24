Amanda Kloots shares son Elvis has ‘started asking where his dad is’

Amanda Kloots is sharing her grief since losing her husband Nick Cordero two years ago due to Covid-related complications.

During the interview, with iHeartRadio, Tuesday the Talk co-host, 40 expressed that her three-year-old son, Elvis, has been asking 'where his dad is as she was quoted saying 'I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine.’

Photo credits: DailyMail

'I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years,' she explained on the show.

The actress further expressed that it has not been an easy road, 'helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn't live with us, what happened to dad. And it's been really, really, really hard.'

The fitness instructor stated that although the conversation is a little new to her when Elvis asks where his father is, she responds with, 'Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time.'