Prince William has a special scar that ‘glows’ like Harry Potter

Prince William reportedly has a special scar on his forehead which even ‘glows’, much like the fictional Harry Potter’s infamous scar, as per Hello magazine.
According to reports, the now-Prince of Wales once got into a sporting accident that ended up with him needing surgery that scarred him from life; Prince William got injured during a golf game at his school in Wokingham all the way back in 1991.
The heir to the British throne took a golf club hit to his head while playing with his school friends, and ultimately needed a 70-minute-long surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
According to Prince William’s own recollection, “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”
William went on to share, “It glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don't notice it at all.”
