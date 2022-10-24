Zuri Craig: 'America's Got Talent' finalist dies at 44

America's Got Talent alum Zuri Craig, who acted in several Tyler Perry plays, died aged 44 from undisclosed causes on Friday night.
'It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig,' his family announced on his ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram account on Sunday.
'We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning. Official details to follow.'
Back in 2015, Zuri and his singing partner Jeffrey Lewis - collectively known as The CraigLewis Band - were grand-finalists on the 10th season of NBC's America's Got Talent.
To note, the twosome were scheduled to perform at The King's Fest on October 30 at the MCHS Gymnasium in Camilla, GA.
Craig also produced the play Soul Food Live, which opens November 20 at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.
