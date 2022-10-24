Kriti Sanon dazzles in a stunning sequin saree for Diwali celebration: Video

Kriti Sanon has recently dropped a video in which she looked refreshingly pretty and stunning in a saree avatar.

On Monday morning, the Mimi star took to Instagram and shared her “saree” look from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali star-studded party.

In a short clip, the actress could be seen wearing sparkling, lilac saree designed by ace fashion designer Malhotra. It was loaded with embellishments in shades of purple and silver, and looked trendy.

Interestingly, Kriti was grooving on the old track in a video while flaunting her style.

The Luka Chuppi actress also mentioned her love for “saree” in the caption as she wrote, “Did I tell you that Saree is my favourite outfit? And that I Lovvveee Old songs?”

Kriti also praised Malhotra to “make the stunning” traditional sarees on the post.

As soon she posted her look, over 51 million followers showered their love on the actress and dropped heart-shaped as well as fire emoticons in the comment section.



One user wrote, “So gorgeous you look.”

“Beautiful,” another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan.

Other movies in the pipeline included Adipurush, Ganapath and Shehzada.