Royal Family marks Diwali with a special message: 'Happiness, joy...'

The British royal family sent out a heartwarming message on the occasion of Diwali to all royal fans and enthusiasts who celebrate.
Upon the occasion of the revered Hindu festival of lights, being celebrated around the world on Monday, October 24, the official Royal Family Instagram account took to their stories to share a special message with their Hindu followers.
The message, typed against a backdrop of Diwali lamps, read: “Wishing all those who celebrate, a very Happy Diwali, bringing happiness, prosperity and joy to you and all your family.”
Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of the most important religious festivals in Hinduism, celebrating the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita Devi and brother Lakshmana to their homeland after a prolonged exile.
