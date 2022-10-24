Meghan Markle campaigning to cast herself as a woman of the people?

Meghan Markle has received backlash for wearing ultra-expensive designer clothes for a cover shoot of an American magazine.



Famous Television personality Karren Brady waded in on the reportedly expensive photoshoot as she branded the move "crass".

Writing in her column for The Sun, the 53-year-old claimed: "Oh dear! Another distinct miss in Meghan Markle’s campaign to cast herself as a woman of the people. Yes, she looks amazing in pictures for her latest interview, this time with Variety magazine."

She continued: "But the £2,652 Carolina Herrera frock, the Jason Wu cocktail dress priced at over £4,434 and the £1,383 Galvan gown just aren’t quite chiming with where most people are at on the whole cost-of-living issue. Sure, she looks great, but wearing such ultra-expensive designer clothes at this time just feels a bit, well, crass, doesn’t it?"