Vijay Varma reveals he was considered for 'Kai Po Che' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Vijay Varma discussed the opportunities he has missed throughout his career in the Hindi cinema industry. According to Hindustan Times, Vijay disclosed that he was being considered for Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.



Vijay revealed that he was in contention for the lead roles in the films Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which eventually went to Sushant Singh Rajput and Farhaan Akhtar, respectively. However, Vijay shared that he feels the actors did justice to the roles.

Vijay told ETimes, "Yeah, there were a lot of them. I was definitely in the running for ‘Kai Po Che’, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for ‘Milkha’ and there must have been others as well.”

He further added, "Eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with. When I looked at those movies, I know why the casting happened and how incredible those actors have been."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Netflix's Darlings alongside Ali Bhatt and will be seen next in The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.