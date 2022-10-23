Victoria Beckham showcase enviably svelte frame in black playsuit during recent outing

Victoria Beckham seemed in high spirits as she spent quality time with her husband David aboard their yacht in Miami, Florida.
The fashion designer showcased her slim physique in a skimpy all-in-one. Meanwhile, his dapper husband 47, kept things low-key while relaxing together in the sunshine during the half-term break.
Victoria slipped into a very short black playsuit, which clung to her athletic physique and boasted a plunging neckline.
Their time in Miami comes after the couple revealed that instead of singing in the shower they watch television.
The incredibly wealthy duo have installed a TV screen into their shower in their £31m mansion in West London.
