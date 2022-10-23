Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘Limitless’, expresses pride and love for hubby

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the quirky couple who always have each other’s backs. They never fail to amaze their fans by expressing the pride and love for each other.
Virat saved the match by playing one of the best innings of his career during Pak Vs Ind today and Anushka couldn’t stop herself from penning down a note full of gratification.
She took to her Instagram and posted shots from the match she was watching at her residence with daughter Vamika. She wrote in the caption, “You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!!”
She further wrote, “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!”
Celebrities showered their love on her post. Kartik Aaryan wrote, ‘What a legend!’ Athiya Shetty and Suneil Shetty also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
On the work front, Anushka is busy filming Chakda 'Xpress.
King Charles III will be using Buckingham Palace as his office during the £370m renovation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly ‘needed’ Queen to ‘make it’ because she offered the ‘big bucks’
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy
King Charles and Liz Truss reportedly spent two hours together at a Privy Council meeting, more or less in the next room
Meghan Markle talked about her reasons to have quit using social media
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never be happy’ after teaming up with Netflix