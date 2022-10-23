King Charles' comments to former UK PM Liz Truss during first meeting: Royal expert reveals details

A royal commentator has shared details about former prime minister Liz Truss' first weekly audience with King Charles III after a video of the meeting between the two went viral.

As the now-former Prime Minister walked into the room in Buckingham Palace, Charles can be heard saying, "Back again? Dear oh dear".

The new monarch's 'dear oh dear' viral video quip at Liz Truss was inside joke with former PM, according to royal correspondent Richard Palmer.



Palmer said it was not meant in a disapproving way, it was because the Britain's new had spent the past few hours with Truss.

"My understanding, the reason he was saying "Back again, dear oh dear" is that they'd just spent two hours together at a Privy Council meeting, more or less in the next room," palmer told to the Daily Express' Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth.

He added: "It was such great fun, and was seized on by a lot of us."

The weekly audiences are "completely confidential" and are typically "not filmed", according to Palmer. He added, despite this, there's occasionally "a little bit of filming for a documentary series or whatever" but "you just hear pleasantries".

Liz Truss' 45-day venture as Prime Minster begun just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II and ended on Thursday [October 20], when she resigned.

