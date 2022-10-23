Robbie Coltrane cause of death finally revealed: Report

Robbie Coltrane was famously known as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter universe and died at the age of 72 on 14 October, 2022. The cause of death has been revealed after nine days after the Scottish actor's demise, as per Deadline.

According to multiple UK reports, the Cracker star's cause of death was multiple organ failure. Moreover, the now-deceased-72-year-old also suffered from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

The James Bond actor's demise spurred glowing tributes from fellow co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Daniel Radcliffe remembered Coltrane in a statement shared with Deadline saying, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Radcliffe said. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

"Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination," Rupert Grint, who played Ron in the movies, shared on Instagram. "No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie."

"Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser," Grint added.

Emma Watson, Hermione in the movies, remembered Coltrane and posted touching words on her Instagram Stories.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she said. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."