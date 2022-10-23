Matthew Perry spills 'agonizing' reason he broke up with Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry is dishing out how he called it quits with Julia Roberts.
The actress, who appeared on the second season of NBC show Friends alongside Perry, went on to date the star for two months.
While the romance did not last long, Perry in his upcoming memoir is discussing why he broke up with Julia.
In excerpts from the book, Matthew claims that the actress was 'too much for him'
He admitted that he became insecure along the course of their relationship.
"I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he writes.
Perry added that he couldn't begin to describe "the look of confusion" that was one her face the day he dumped her.
