Jemima Goldsmith's 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' receives award at Rome Film Festival

Film What’s Love Got To Do With It receives the Best Comedy film award at the Rome Film Festival.
Goldsmith announced the news on social media by sharing a picture of her standing at the red carpet of the film festival, holding the award in her hand.
She wrote: “We won Best Comedy at The Rome Film Festival for our film which I wrote and produced What’s Love Got To Do With It.”
“Thank you for the LOLs Emma Thompson, @lilyjamesofficial, @asimc, @shazad, @jeff.mirza @azmishabana 18, @sajalaly @thepincomedy @mim_shaikh @imanboujelouah.”
Jemima looked extremely ravishing in an off-white three piece suit; blazer, pants and matching vest inside.
She left her hair open and carried her million-dollar smile at the red carpet.
What’s Love Got To Do With It is a British cross-cultural romantic comedy film set in London and in Pakistani city Lahore. The film showcases romance in the middle of a dynamic and diverse cultural representation.
The film has been written by Jemima’s own experience of marrying a Muslim man and living a in Pakistan in her middle age.
