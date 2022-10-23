Meghan Markle stuns onlookers with her chic appearance in Montecito

Meghan Markle left onlooker in awe with her chic appearance as she stepped out for shopping in her tony town of Montecito on Friday amid 'Deal or No Deal' backlash.



The Duchess of Sussex appeared in good spirit after calling out her days working on the game show.

Meghan looked smashing in a dark jumpsuit with harem pants, an oversized brown hat. Prince Harry's wife slung a neutral olive-hued sweater over her shoulders to elevate her look.

Lilibet's mom apparently shunned the criticism as she was all smiles while shopping with a friend for home goods at gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond. She was looking pretty chic.



The 41-year-old has received backlash for her claims in the latest installment of her Archetypes podcast, saying she felt objectified over her looks and made out to be a "bimbo."

Meghan's remarks sparked blowback including criticism from fellow briefcase holders Claudia Jordan and model Donna Feldman, who disputed her claims about the show.