Pregnant Amy Hart glows in stunning pics from Baby Show event

Amy Hart cut a stylish figure on Saturday as she and her beau attended The Baby Show at Olympia London.
She is expecting her first child withboyfriend Sam Rason next year.
The Love Island star, 30, cradled her baby bump while beaming for snaps during the day out while looking stunning in a monochrome outfit.
Amy looked fresh-faced as she donned a pair of leather-look leggings for the outing and [paired it with a simple white vest top and black blazer
Amy, who is due to give birth on March 5, 2023, appeared in her element throughout the event - after revealing her pregnancy news just last month.
