Kanye West draws support from Candace Owens, Trump Jr amid $250m lawsuit

Kanye West faces a staggering $250 million lawsuit from the Floyd family for claiming George Floyd died from Fentanyl. However, Candace Owens and Donald Trump Jr throw their weight behind the Donda hitmaker.

As per Mediaite, the conservative pundit defended Ye and threatened to sue Floyd's family, "I'm also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible — if you can sue somebody because you're feeling' emotionally distressed' because of them going out and saying things — well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd's estate," Owens said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old described the complaint against West as "nothing more than a PR stunt."

"I have grounds to sue George Floyd's family for doing this little PR stunt. It's causing me a ton of distress," she said. "I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark."

On the other hand, Donald Trump Jr also jumped on the bandwagon by hinting that the Floyd family is looking for financial gain by suing rapper Kanye West, according to The Independent.

The 44-year-old shared screenshots of CNN and TMZ headlines to slam Floyd's family for being ungrateful to the rapper.





“Just like the rest of the BLM scam no good deed goes unpunished,” Mr. Trump Jr captioned. “You can do some amazing things for people but when the opportunity to get more $$$ arises it’s all forgotten… the BLM and media/analogies just write themselves at this point.”



