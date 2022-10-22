DC ex-boss ruled out The Rock 'Black Adam' plans: Report

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam plans for Henry Cavill's Superman were blocked by DC ex-boss Walter Hamada, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed to Inverse, "From day one of developing this film [Black Adam], we have been fighting for it."

The former president of DC put his bets on Black Superman, instead of Cavill iteration, while blocking Clark Kent's cameo in Black Adam "There's been regimes that have passed through DC and Warner Bros.," Garcia tells Inverse. "What I appreciate is that the new regime, and our partner at New Line, Richard Brenner, who's always had our back, understood and supported our vision. That wasn't the case before. It was a battle to make it happen."

"We would not relent," Garcia says. "Many people tried to get us to stop, but we weren't going to do it... We're crazy, and we don't stop, and we got the answer we wanted."

However, the team, Black Adam, won nonetheless, and the scene was shot in September of 2022.

"We took it right to the final moment," Garcia says, "We got authorization as late as you could in a movie and finish the effects. The VFX partners were like, 'We don't know if we're gonna pull it off.' We're like, 'We got him. You got to.' They did, and it came out great. We're just so proud because we knew what the fans wanted. It's what we wanted, as fans, to get Henry to continue the story of Superman."