Twitter shares Elon Musk plans to sack workers but not 75%: Report

Elon Musk eyed slashing 75% of Twitter staff; however, Twitter scrambles to reassure employees that not this magnitude of layoffs will take place, as per Euronews.

The SpaceX founder reportedly confided to his prospective investors that after his Twitter purchase, he would slash 75 percent of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew of under 2,000.

On the contrary, the blue-tick company is quick to dispel the notion that the staggering amount of layoffs will not occur.

However, Twitter planned to lay off 25% of its workforce to manage the company better and cut costs worth $800 million, as per The Washington Post.

"A 75 percent headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

However, experts warned that cutting off investments meant putting data security at risk from the lack of content moderation of Twitter and its users.

Previously, Elon Musk locked to buy Twitter for $44 billion; however, the Tesla CEO reportedly renegade on the deal, claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of fake "spam bot" accounts on its platform.

Twitter sued Musk, while the Delaware judge has given time both sides until Oct. 28 to hash out the details; otherwise, a trial will be on the cards in November.