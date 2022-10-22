Britney Spears blasts mom Lynne Spears on Twitter

File footage

Britney Spears has called out her estranged mother, Lynne Spears on Twitter.

The Toxic singer took an aim at her mom as she spoke on 'being scared of people’ and accused her mother of ‘being dismissive of her.’

The Criminal singer recalled a story about taking an hours-long flight to spend time with her mother and revealed that she did not pay any attention to her when the visit took place.

“So embarrassing... literally me for the rest of my life !!!! Let me tell you... it's SO SEXY to be on guard and scared of people secretly!!!” the singer wrote alongside a vintage photo of actress Audrey Hepburn holding a gun in film Paris When It Sizzles (1964).

Britney continued, “I wish I could be like my mom and just sit my [expletive] on a chair while my daughter drives two hours to see me and takes a 6 hour flight!!!!”

“She just STAYED SEATED with the phone in her hand and gave me the hold finger... and said "SORRY GIVE ME A MINUTE... GO GET IVY'S BOTTLE"!!!! she explained, referencing her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears' now four-year-old daughter Ivey.

Britney further stated, “Must be nice to be SO comfortable with me.... in the meantime this is me for the rest of my life with confidence and a laid back attitude!!!!”

“I've never actually held a gun... all good friends!!!!” she concluded.

Britney’s rant came just days after she accused Lynne of hitting her, and three months after she accused her mom of being the 'mastermind' of her now terminated conservatorship.