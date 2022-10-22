Selena Gomez gushes over BFF Taylor Swift following ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift has received a special nod from her bestie, Selena Gomez, following the debut of her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday, Oct.21.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a screenshot of Swift’s latest song, ‘Mastermind, playing on Spotify.

She paid a subtle nod to her best friend by simply writing, “That she is” in the caption of the story. Swift and Gomez have been friends since 2008.

Meanwhile, Swift’s Midnights has taken the internet by storm. Shortly, after its release, the album crashed Spotify as hundreds of Swift’s fans rushed to the portal to listen to the much-awaited music.

The album includes 13 songs as well as three bonus tracks. The 13 track names are: Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey), You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Questions...?, Vigilante Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.

Midnights also includes Swift’s collaboration song with Lana Del Rey - Snow on the Beach.