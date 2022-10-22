Brad Pitt cuts dapper figure at US Grand Prix amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt turned heads with his charming appearance at Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin amid bombshell legal fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The Bullet Train actor flashed his smile while strolling into the Circuit Of The Americas as the star is prepping for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster.
Pitt looked dapper in a turquoise blue zipper shirt paired with matching trousers along with white shoes at the event.
The Hollywood hunk donned stylish black shades at his latest sighting which comes after Pitt had dinner with the producer and consultant of his upcoming movie sports movie, Lewis Hamilton.
Meanwhile, Pitt is facing legal trouble with Jolie regarding the Château Miraval winery as the Maleficent actor has accused him of abuse in her countersuit.
She made explosive allegations against him in a court filing accusing him of verbally and physically abusing their kids during their now-infamous 2016 plane fight.
Jolie claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during their heated argument.
