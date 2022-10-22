Princess Anne, Queen Consort Camilla 'did not get alone well': Here's Why

Princess Anne and Queen Consort Camilla had a rift with one another at the start of their relationship, says expert.
Camilla's biographer Angela Levin tells Express.co.uk that Princess Anne never liked the Queen Consort due to her history with Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.
Ms Levin told Express.co.uk: "She didn't get on particularly well, or at all, with Diana, but she didn't get on with Camilla either. Anne, of course, went out with Andrew Parker Bowles who married Camilla, so they had similar a taste there.
"But over time they got close, she sees now how hard Camilla has worked, she sees how much happier and stronger and more accessible Charles is and they now get on very well."
Speaking about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Ms Levin added: "Camilla sat next to Anne at the funeral, and I am quite sure they could have asked for different places had they wanted to, they were there obviously supporting each other."
