Kim Kardashian secretly meets Pete Davidson in NYC hotel: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly had a secret meetup with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a New York City hotel room almost two months after their breakup.
The former lovers “shared a secret sleepover” after the Saturday Night Live alum paid Kim a visit to her room in the Big Apple.
A source told The Sun that the reality TV star sneaked out in disguise the next day of their meeting to visit Davidson on Staten Island.
"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," the insider spilled.
The Skims founder dated the comedian for nine months before they called off their romance in August 2022 citing “long distance” as the reason for their split.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider said at the time. "But found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
