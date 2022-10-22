Cardi B reacts as she wins trial over album cover art

Musician Cardi B has reacted after a California federal jury on Friday rejected claims that she misused a man's image on the cover of her first 2016 mixtape album.
Taking to Twitter, the I Like It singer tweeted, “I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..”
She further said, “IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!”
Brophy's 2017 lawsuit had sought at least $5 million in damages from Cardi B and her ex-manager Klenord Raphael, as well as an order blocking her from using his likeness.
Cardi B also shared her tweet on Instagram stories saying, “I’m sooo grateful.”
