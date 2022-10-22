BLACKPINK to make UK festival debut with 'BST Hyde Park London festival' next year: report

BLACKPINK will be the first South Korean band ever to perform at the London music festival.

On October 22, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK was announced as one of the headliners for the 2023 edition of the annual music festival among the star-studded line-up of the world’s most famous artists in the world.

The BST (British Summer Time) festival will be held in London at Hyde Park next year.

BLACKPINK will be making its debut in the UK festival on July 2, 2023.

The other announced headliner artists line-up for next year includes Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band, Billy Joel, and P!nk.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean band consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.



The group debuted in 2016 with the release of their single album Square One under YG Entertainment.