Meghan Markle would ‘remain in spotlight’ even if royal titles stripped by Charles

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry would ‘remain in the spotlight and famous’ even if their royal titles were revoked by King Charles III in light of Harry’s memoir or the couple’s upcoming Netflix show, a royal expert has suggested as per The Sun.



Talking to Piers Morgan earlier this week, royal commentator and author Valentine Low claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s are very much ‘irrelevant’ to their star status now.

“I think it’s kind of irrelevant. No one really cares about their titles,” Low stated categorically.

He then went on to say, “If you strip them of their titles, there’s still Harry and Meghan. They’d still be equally famous.”

However, Morgan seemed to disagree with Low’s sentiment, pointing out how both Prince Harry and Meghan “wouldn’t be acting as members of the Royal Family” if their titles were taken away.

At this, Low stated, “I don’t think they go around acting as members of the Royal Family.”

The comments come as speculation about the Sussex’s own and their children Archie and Lilibet’s titles reaches fever pitch amid reports that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could spell danger for the royal family, especially his father King Charles’ wife Camilla.