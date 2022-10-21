Hasan Raheem becomes first featured artist as Spotify launches RADAR Pakistan

Hasan Raheem gets selected as the first featured artist for RADAR Pakistan

Hasan Raheem is a rising indie popstar who has gained fame through his songs Joona, Aisay Kaisay and Peeche Hatt. He is popular among the young crowd for his good looks and great music which is why he becomes the first featured artist as Spotify launches RADAR Pakistan.

In the précised documentary film, Hasan talks about his musical journey. He is a doctor who pursued his passion for music along with his professional studies which inspires millions of artists like him around the globe.





Moreover, the film also gives an deep insight about his personal life. He also talks about his family, calls it his ‘support system’ and thanks his fans for appreciating his art. He also shows the studio he makes music in and calls it his ‘second home’ as he spends an ample amount of time working on his songs there.

The documentary is a homely visual of his normal day as he works on his music. His recent song Faltu Pyar has gained a lot of attention due to catchy vocals and captivating cinematography of the music video.