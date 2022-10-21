Brian Cox considers film industry a difficult place to live : Deets inside

Brian Cox recently addressed the challenges of Hollywood, describing it as a 'difficult place to live and 'the worst place in the world to raise female children.

In a new wide-ranging interview, the Succession star, 76, commented on the MeToo movement and how wealth can make you 'guilty' in the limelight.



He said he believes Hollywood 'exacerbates' the many pressures already on young women as he described it as the 'worst place in the world to raise female children

'[Hollywood is] a very difficult place to live, and [it] is the worst place in the world to raise female children,' he told The Telegraph.

'There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them.'

Brian shares his two eldest children - Alan, 52, and Margaret - with his ex-wife Caroline Burt, while he also has sons Orson, 20, and Torin, 18 with his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox.

In the interview, Brian went on to say that there are pressures for women to look a certain way and can be 'sexualised' in Hollywood as he reflected on a MeToo meeting he attended.

The Scottish star also spoke about finding success and wealth in Hollywood, saying that although he is a huge TV star, he is not 'one of them' or a 'multimillionaire'.

He said that although money makes people 'safe' it also makes them 'guilty', saying that everybody suffers from their exposure to money in some way.